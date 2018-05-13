John Motson: Legendary BBC commentator receives Bafta honour after final match

Image caption Motson recalls classic gaffs in Bafta acceptance speech

Legendary commentator John Motson has been honoured at the British Academy Television Awards, for his "outstanding contribution to sports broadcasting".

Popularly known as 'Motty', the 72-year-old is retiring after 50 years with the BBC and was behind a Match of the Day microphone for the final time during Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over relegated West Brom.

Earlier on Sunday, he was presented with a commemorative trophy by Palace manager Roy Hodgson, and he thanked fans for their "fantastic reception".

Motson added: "I've had people running up to me for autographs. I've always had a nice reception at Selhurst Park but today has been terrific.

"I've had a great reception everywhere this season but I've not been received with quite the enthusiasm I've had today."

Image caption John Motson: Motty's final farewell to Final Score

On 19 May, an evening of programmes on BBC Two will celebrate his remarkable career.

A special episode of Mastermind hosted by Motson will be broadcast at 20:30 BST, followed by a one-off documentary, Motty: The Man Behind The Sheepskin, and then a programme celebrating his best commentary moments.

On the BBC Sport website there will be a range of Motson content, including a column in his own words on his career highlights and anecdotes from his time covering 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, 29 FA Cup finals and more than 200 England games.

There will also be a quiz, classic clips and a full video and live text re-run of the 2006 FA Cup final, won by Liverpool on penalties against West Ham and which featured his commentary.