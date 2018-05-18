Birmingham City: Midfielders Jason Lowe and Andrew Shinnie released

Image caption Jason Lowe (right) has been released after making just 11 appearances in his solitary season with Birmingham City.

Birmingham City have released midfield pair Jason Lowe and Andrew Shinnie.

Lowe, 26, joined Blues from Blackburn Rovers on a one-year deal last August but made only 11 appearances for City.

He played just twice under Garry Monk, who arrived at St Andrew's in March and guided Blues to Championship safety.

Scotland international Shinnie, 28, had not played for Blues for two years and spent the last two seasons on loan at Hibernian and Luton Town, helping the latter to promotion from League Two.

Veteran defender Paul Robinson had already confirmed he would not be considering a new contract and has retired.

