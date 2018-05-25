Irish Premiership: Institute to play at the Brandywell

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Derry City's Brandywell stadium was redeveloped and reopened at the start of the current League of Ireland season.

Institute are set to play their home Irish Premiership matches at the Brandywell for the 2018/19 season.

The newly-promoted side were set to use Glentoran's Oval stadium , but will now ground-share with Derry City.

"Derry and Strabane District Council have accepted our booking request for our home games to be played at the Brandywell," a club statement confirmed.

'Stute were forced from their Riverside stadium after heavy flooding August .

Paddy McLoughlin's side were automatically promoted from the Championship after securing the title with three games to spare.

The Championship success came after a turbulent season off the pitch when their Drumahoe stadium was a victim of flooding from the River Faughan.

The growth of Japanese knotweed on the pitch compounded the problem meaning Institute were forced to play their home games at Wilton Park for the remainder of the season.

In their initial application, Institute had selected east Belfast's the Oval as their designated ground but negotiations with the local council mean a move to the Brandywell has now been secured.