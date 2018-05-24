St Johnstone: Steven Anderson, Scott Tanser & Mark Hurst sign new deals

Image copyright SNS Image caption Steven Anderson signed for St Johnstone in 2004

St Johnstone have announced contract extensions for Steven Anderson, Scott Tanser and Mark Hurst.

Anderson, the club's all-time record appearance holder having played over 400 times for the Saints, has signed a new two-year deal.

The 32-year-old scored in the club's Scottish Cup final win over Dundee United in 2014.

"He's been a huge player for St. Johnstone over the years," manager Tommy Wright told the club website.

"As one of our senior players and given the age of the squad it was important for me to make sure we held onto him.

"Obviously, Steven was one of the players who had an extension clause in his previous contract which he had triggered through his playing time, but that was just a one-year-extension and we wanted to have his future secured longer term.

"I think he came in for a bit of unfair criticism at the start of the season, but I think that's just because of the high standards he's set over the years since he's been at the club - I thought he had a good season and finished strongly.

"Joe (Shaughnessy) - even though he's experienced - is still young, and with Jason Kerr, Liam Gordon, Aaron Comrie and Scott Tanser all in defence it's vital to have that experience in there which is what we all know Steven brings."

Full-back Tanser, 23, who joined from Port Vale last summer, has signed a one-year-extension.

"Scott knew when he came here that he was fighting for a place with Brian Easton and when Brian got injured, Scott took his chance," said Wright.

"He's come in to the team and done extremely well. He's built up his confidence and he's improved a lot as a player over the course of the season.

"Brian knows that when he's back fully fit and in contention that he's going to have to battle to get his regular place back in the side."

Goalkeeper Mark Hurst, 22, has also signed a one-year-deal.