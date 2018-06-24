World Cup 2018: Who needs what to qualify in the final round of group games?

Image copyright Empics Image caption Lionel Messi's Argentina were almost down and out, but Nigeria's win over Iceland improved their chances

The final round of group matches at the 2018 World Cup is under way.

Eight teams have already qualified, but eight spots are still up for grabs. Check out our permutations to see what the teams need to do to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

And here is how Fifa ranks teams who are on the same number of points, have the same goal difference and scored the same number of goals:

Fifa World Cup group ranking rules (in order) 1. Greatest number of points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned 2. Goal difference resulting from the group matches between the teams concerned 3. Greater number of goals scored in all group matches between the teams concerned Failing that... 4. Greater number of points obtained in the fair play conduct of the teams based on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (read the full explanation here) And finally... 5. Drawing of lots by the Fifa organising committee

Group A - completed

Uruguay progress as group winners with hosts Russia through in second place.

Uruguay play Portugal (the runners-up in Group B) - in the last 16, Russia play Spain (Group B winners).

Group B - completed

Spain progress as group winners - on goals scored above Portugal, who are through in second place. Portugal were set to win the group until late goals in both games.

Spain face hosts Russia (Group A runners-up) in the last 16, with Portugal up against Uruguay (Group A winners).

Group C

France are through to the knockout round - a point against Denmark would see them finish as group winners.

A point against France would see Denmark qualify, as would Australia's failure to beat Peru. The Danes would top the group with victory.

In order for Australia to qualify they must beat Peru, hope Denmark lose and also better the Danes' goal difference.

Tuesday 26 June

Denmark v France, Luzhniki Stadium, 15:00 BST

Australia v Peru, Fisht Olympic Stadium, 15:00 BST

Group winner plays runner-up in Group D. Runner-up plays Group D winner.

Group D

Croatia have qualified and will be group winners with a point against Iceland.

Nigeria will qualify with a win over Argentina. A point would be enough if Iceland do not beat Croatia.

If Argentina and Nigeria draw, Iceland will make the last 16 if they beat Croatia by a two-goal margin and also score at least one more than Nigeria.

Argentina will qualify with victory over Nigeria coupled with Iceland failing to defeat Croatia. If Iceland do beat Croatia, then Jorge Sampaoli's side can still qualify if they beat Nigeria by two more goals than Iceland win their game. If Argentina and Iceland win and finish with identical records their fate will be decided by their disciplinary records and then the drawing of lots. Argentina have picked up three yellow cards and Iceland have none.

Tuesday 26 June

Nigeria v Argentina, Krestovsky Stadium, 19:00 BST

Iceland v Croatia, Rostov Arena, 19:00 BST

Group winner plays runner-up in Group C. Runner-up plays Group C winner.

Group E

A draw for Brazil against Serbia will be enough for a place in the knockout stage.

If both Brazil and Switzerland win then the group winner could be decided by disciplinary records: Brazil have three yellows, Switzerland four. If they both lose then it will be the second and third places potentially decided by the same process.

The Swiss will qualify with a draw against Costa Rica, or if Serbia lose to Brazil.

If Switzerland lose by one goal and Serbia draw, second place will be decided by goals scored. If the sides finish with identical records then Switzerland would go through because they beat Serbia.

Serbia will qualify if they defeat Brazil. A draw would be enough if Switzerland lose to Costa Rica by more than one goal.

Wednesday 27 June

Serbia v Brazil, Otkritie Stadium, 19:00 BST

Switzerland v Costa Rica, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, 19:00 BST

Group winner plays runner-up in Group F. Runner-up plays Group F winner.

Group F

Mexico need only a point against Sweden to qualify and finish top. They will go through, irrespective of their own result, if Germany fail to beat South Korea.

Sweden are guaranteed to qualify if they better Germany's result. They will top the group if they beat Mexico and better Germany's result.

Germany will qualify if they win by two or more clear goals.

If both Germany and Sweden draw their games, then the team in the higher-scoring game will finish second. If the matches finish with the same score, then Germany will finish second because they beat Sweden.

South Korea can qualify if they beat Germany and Sweden lose, and finish with a better goal difference than those two teams.

Wednesday, 27 June

South Korea v Germany, Kazan Arena, 15:00 BST

Mexico v Sweden, Central Stadium, 15:00 BST

Group winner plays runner-up in Group E. Runner-up plays Group E winner.

Group G

England and Belgium have qualified and have identical records going into their final match.

If they draw then the top two positions will be decided by the number of cards accumulated. England have two yellows and Belgium have picked up three.

If both teams have the same number of booking points then lots will be drawn to decide the final positions.

Thursday, 28 June

England v Belgium, Kaliningrad Stadium, 19:00 BST

Panama v Tunisia, Mordovia Arena, 19:00 BST

Group winner plays runner-up in Group H. Runner-up plays Group H winner.

Group H

Japan and Senegal require only a point in their respective games against Poland and Colombia to qualify.

Colombia will qualify with victory over Senegal. If Colombia win Japan will need to lose by fewer goals than Senegal to progress. Colombia can also qualify with a draw if Japan lose, because they have a better goal difference.

Thursday, 28 June

Japan v Poland, Volgograd Arena, 15:00 BST

Senegal v Colombia, Samara Arena, 15:00 BST

Group winner plays runner-up in Group G. Runner-up plays Group G winner.