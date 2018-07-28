League Cup: Alloa Athletic 0-2 Ross County, Elgin City 0-4 Dundee United

Image copyright SNS Image caption Callum Morris gave Ross County the lead against Alloa Athletic

Ross County won Group A and qualified for the League Cup last 16 after beating Alloa Athletic.

Second-half goals from Callum Morris and Harrison Paton secured the Staggies a 2-0 win and eliminated their hosts.

Arbroath finished second in the group, but with too few points to progress as one of four best runners-up.

County's Championship rivals Dundee United picked up their first win of the season, hammering League Two Elgin City 4-0 at Borough Briggs.

Summer signings Nicky Clark scored twice, Adam Barton netted a penalty, and youngster Declan Glass added a late fourth as United trailed in behind County, Arbroath and Alloa.

The game between County and Alloa kicked off 17 minutes late after referee Greg Aitken was unable to oversee the game at short notice.

Alloa used their stadium loudspeaker to search for a qualified substitute and locally-based Stuart Johnson was called in to replace assistant referee Ryan Lee, who took charge of the game.

The draw for the last 16 takes place on Sunday following the final group stage game between Heart of Midlothian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Those ties will be played on Saturday, 18 and Sunday, 19 August.