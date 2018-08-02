Offrande Zanzala: Derby County forward joins Accrington Stanley

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Offrande Zanzala helped Accrington Stanley win the League Two title last season

League One newcomers Accrington Stanley have signed forward Offrande Zanzala from Derby County for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Stanley, scoring one goal in six appearances.

Zanzala joined Derby at the age of 12 and progressed through the youth ranks at Pride Park, but did not feature for the Rams first team.

The Congo-born player has agreed a two-year contract a the Wham Stadium.

