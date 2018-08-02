Livingston boss Kenny Miller signs Millwall's James Brown

Image copyright SNS
Image caption Kenny Miller has been chasing James Brown

Kenny Miller says he is "delighted" to land Millwall defender James Brown on a six-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old made 34 appearances in League Two while on loan for Carlisle United last season.

Brown was recommended to the new Livingston player/manager by his contacts in England and will "be a valuable option", according to Miller.

"I have been working on bringing James in for a few weeks now and am delighted to complete the deal," he said.