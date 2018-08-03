Jamie Sherwood: Former Yeovil Town Ladies boss named director of football

Image copyright The FA Image caption Jamie Sherwood spent four years in charge of Yeovil Town Ladies

Jamie Sherwood has been appointed as director of football at Women's Super League club Yeovil Town Ladies.

He stood down as manager of the Lady Glovers this summer ahead of their switch to become a full-time outfit, and was replaced by Lee Burch.

Yeovil finished bottom of the Women's Super League One table last season.

A club statement said Sherwood would "provide the board with a link to the core work being undertaken by the management team".