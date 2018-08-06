Rangers 'streets ahead' of Aberdeen - Charlie Adam stands by view after draw

Image copyright SNS

Image caption Steven Gerrard's first league game as Rangers manager ended dramatically

Rangers showed they are "streets ahead" of Aberdeen in Sunday's encounter at Pittodrie, says Charlie Adam.

A late Bruce Anderson strike rescued a point against a Rangers side who had played with 10 men since the 12th minute.

Adam had said before the game Rangers would challenge Celtic for the title - a view former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller described as "disrespectful".

"Rangers are getting better game by game," said former Ibrox man Adam.

"They dominated Aberdeen even with 10 men. On the outside it was a very poor performance from Aberdeen.

"This is the best Rangers team in four years. The quality's so much better, the intensity is better."

Aberdeen have finished second to Celtic and ahead of Rangers in the Premiership over the past two years.

After Afredo Morelos was sent off at Pittodrie on Sunday, Rangers took the lead through James Tavernier's penalty - an advantage they held until deep into stoppage time when Anderson netted.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said afterwards his side had been "a class above Aberdeen".

And Adam said on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "Celtic, yeah, are above everybody. Celtic are the ones that everybody's got to catch.

"But if you look on paper, Rangers are streets ahead of Aberdeen."

However, former Hearts captain Michael Stewart echoed Miller's sentiments.

"To suggest that Scottish football is always about Rangers and Celtic, all the teams are going to be trying to catch Rangers - that's a short sighted view to take on the game of football in Scotland," said Stewart.

"When you look at the fact that Rangers in the top flight have never finished second, I think it's slightly disrespectful to the teams, for example Aberdeen, who have been strong for a number of years.

"You've got a top six who are going to be very competitive."