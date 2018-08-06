Irish Premiership latest: Crusaders open title defence with 4-2 win over Ards
|Danske Bank Premiership - result
|Crusaders
|4-2
|Ards
|Carvill 23, Patterson 31, Patterson misses pen 42, Forsythe 69, Caddell 90+1
|Tommons 32 56, Kelly s/o 79
