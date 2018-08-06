Irish Premiership latest: Crusaders open title defence with 4-2 win over Ards

Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Stephen Hamilton/Inpho
Danske Bank Premiership - result
Crusaders 4-2 Ards
Carvill 23, Patterson 31, Patterson misses pen 42, Forsythe 69, Caddell 90+1 Tommons 32 56, Kelly s/o 79