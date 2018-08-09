Institute will relish Windsor test - McLaughlin

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Daniel Kearns (left) scored on his Linfield debut as the Blues defeated Glenavon on Saturday

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Date: Friday, 10 August Venues: Windsor Park & Showgrounds Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Foyle, score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin says his team will travel to Windsor Park on Friday night with no fear.

The Premiership new boys face a Linfield side who secured an impressive opening day victory away to Glenavon.

"I'm sure like a lot of sides in the Irish League, the first fixture that we look for is the Windsor Park match," said McLaughlin.

Newry host Dungannon Swifts on Friday, with the other eight Premiership sides in action on Saturday.

Institute began life back in the top flight with a 1-0 win over fellow promoted side Newry at the Brandywell.

"It was a good start for us but we understand that there is a long way to go and there are a lot of tough weeks ahead for us," reflected McLaughlin.

"We have to be realistic with our targets and I know we are in a battle to survive."

Following their victory at Mourneview Park, Blues striker Andrew Waterworth spoke of the south Belfast side's "siege mentality" this season as they seek to recover from a desperately disappointing 2016-17 campaign.

"Institute are coming to Windsor with nothing to lose, we are the favourites but that is part and parcel of being at this club," he said.

McAree happy with Swifts squad

Having secured the services of four new players, Dungannon boss Rodney McAree is not anticipating further transfer activity at Stangmore Park.

The Swifts strengthened their striking options by bringing Mark McAllister back to the club and also signing former Portadown forward Marcio Soares.

Ryan Mayse, so often the creative spark at Stangmore last season, lined-out against his former teammates last weekend as Ballymena defeated Dungannon.

"I'm happy with what I have and we can produce more than what we did against Ballymena," insisted McAree.

Newry manager Darren Mullen was also pragmatic following his side's loss at the Brandywell

"Every game in this league is difficult and we need to show that we're good enough to be here and the only way you do that is by getting results," said Mullen, who is expecting a lively atmosphere when the Showgrounds hosts it's first top-flight fixture since the formation of Newry City AFC.