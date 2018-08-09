St Johnstone players 'not living in fear' - Tommy Wright

Image caption Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-0 St Johnstone

Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone v Hibernian Venue: McDiarmid Park, Perth Date: Sunday, 12 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

St Johnstone players are "not living in fear" and have accepted criticism of their opening-day 2-0 defeat by Kilmarnock, says manager Tommy Wright.

Wright accused his players of a "lack of bravery" on the ball as their Premiership campaign started poorly.

And he believes his "honest" players have acknowledged his public criticism of the performance as "the truth".

"I'm the manager and it's my opinion that counts because I'll be picking the team," Wright said.

"I've had no complaints [from the players], so they are either in total agreement or living in fear - and I don't think they are living in fear.

"Most of them are honest enough to know when they have played well and honest enough to know when they haven't."

The Perth side host in-form Hibernian on Sunday after managing just three shots in the entire game at Rugby Park.

"I'm not sure whether it was first-day nerves or whatever, but for some reason people didn't do what they had been doing," Wright said.

"A little bit of that might be down to Kilmarnock, but I think the biggest thing for us was that we didn't play to the best of our capabilities and that's the most disappointing thing."

Wright has brought in midfielders Matty Kennedy and Drey Wright, striker Tony Watt and goalkeeper Conor Mitchell on loan this summer, and is not in any rush for additional recruits.

"One or two young players will maybe have to go out, or if we go through in the League Cup next week that could move things along a bit quicker, but there is no panic," he added.

"I'd like to emphasise that we have had a really good window thus far. It is getting the right one because there is no point bringing somebody in that is not going to be any better than what we have got."