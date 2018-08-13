Lee Erwin leaves Kilmarnock to join John Toshack's Tractor Sazi

Image caption Lee Erwin (right) has left Kilmarnock to move to Iran

Lee Erwin has left Kilmarnock to join John Toshack's Tractor Sazi in Iran's top flight.

The 23-year-old spent 13 months with Killie, scoring eight goals in 45 appearances.

Former Wales manager Toshack had already recruited midfielder Harry Forrester from Rangers and ex-Celtic and Hibernian striker Anthony Stokes.

"Everyone at Kilmarnock would like to thank Lee for his services to the club," the Premiership club said.

"We wish him all the very best for the future."

