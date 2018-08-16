Crusaders and Coleraine learn Scottish Challenge Cup opponents

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Coleraine and Crusaders will represent the Irish League in this season's Scottish Challenge Cup

Crusaders have been drawn away to Queen of the South while Coleraine will host Fortmartine United in the second round of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The Crues reached the semi-finals of last year's competition which features clubs from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Queen of the South lie eighth in the Scottish Championship and Fortmartine compete in the Highland League.

The ties will be played on the weekend of 7-9 September.

League of Ireland club Sligo Rovers will enjoy home advantage over Forfar or Livingston Colts, with Bohemians away to Peterhead.

Fortmartine hail from Pitmedden, Aberdeenshire, and are managed by former Celtic player Paul Lawson.

The competition is in its third year but this will be the first time that 2017-18 Irish Cup winners and Irish Premiership runners-up Coleraine have taken part.

Last season Crusaders defeated Motherwell Under-20s 3-2, Cove Rangers 3-0 and Dundee United away 2-1 as they progressed to the last-four stage.

Stephen Baxter's side lost out 3-2 to eventual winners Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the semi-finals.

Two English National League sides - Sutton United and Boreham Wood - will also take part this year.

Scottish Challenge Cup, second round draw

Airdrieonians v Sutton United

Arbroath v Annan Athletic

Boreham Wood v Dunfermline Athletic

Coleraine v Formartine United

Dumbarton v Montrose

Dundee Colts v Motherwell Colts

Dundee United v Alloa Athletic

East Fife v Partick Thistle

East Kilbride v Edinburgh City

Falkirk v Connah's Quay Nomads

Peterhead v Bohemians

Queen of the South v Crusaders

Ross County v Raith Rovers

Sligo Rovers v Forfar Athletic or Livingston Colts

St Mirren Colts v Hamilton Academical Colts

The New Saints v Queen's Park

Ties to be played 8/9 September