Guernsey FC suffer 3-0 Ashford United loss - their second straight defeat of the season

Image copyright Fran Torode Image caption Guernsey FC have not won at home since 4 April

Guernsey FC still await their first points of the season after losing 3-0 to Ashford United in the newly-formed Isthmian League South East Division.

After an entertaining but goalless first half the visitors went ahead after 58 minutes as Harry Ottaway headed Ashford ahead.

The lead was doubled four minutes later after a close range Lea Dawson header.

The third came six minutes after as Ambrose Gnahore intercepted Callum Stanton's pass and coolly finished.