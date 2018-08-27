Chris Clements: Cheltenham Town sign unattached midfielder on short-term basis

Cheltenham Town have signed free agent midfielder Chris Clements on a short-term deal.

Clements was released by Grimsby Town at the end of last season, having been on loan to Forest Green Rovers for the second-half of the campaign.

The 28-year-old only played 16 games for the Mariners in 18 months following his move from Mansfield Town.

"He's experienced, very calm, keeps the ball and knows his role," caretaker boss Russell Milton said.

