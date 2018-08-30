Hal Robson-Kanu leaves 'part of my heart' with Wales after international retirement

By Philip Marsh BBC Sport Wales
Hal Robson-Kanu says he has given up "part of my heart" after retiring from international football with Wales.

The 29-year-old made the announcement as Wales named their squad for their upcoming Uefa Nations League games.

Robson-Kanu made a total of 44 appearances for Wales, scoring five goals, most famously Wales' second against Belgium at Euro 2016.

"It has been something I've been honoured to do," Robson-Kanu told BBC Sport Wales.

"However, it has come to a point where I've had to think about putting my family first and lead a more normal life.

"It's been a part of my heart since I pulled on a Wales shirt, to see how we have grown as a group, as a team and as a nation over the eight years, so it was a really tough decision to make.

"I will always want to put on the shirt but now I will look on as a fan and support the nation going forward."

'I didn't look back'

The West Bromwich Albion striker's international career started as part of the England set-up, playing for their Under-19 and Under-20 sides.

However, in 2010 Robson-Kanu made the switch to play for Wales which he qualified to play for through his grandmother.

"It was (ex-Wales caretaker manager and U21 boss) Brian Flynn who had scouted me for four or five years since I was 15 or 16 years old," said Robson-Kanu.

"He (Flynn) said, 'There is a group in Wales, I know you are Welsh, and you could really achieve something'.

"So that was a decision I made as a 20-year-old, to put on the Welsh jersey, a decision my family were really pleased about.

"As soon as I did I didn't look back, it was straight to developing a squad and a team.

"The results and success have shown that and now it's about building on that as a nation to achieve even more."

Wales begin their Nations League campaign against the Republic of Ireland at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, 6 September, then face Denmark away on the following Sunday.