Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle manager feels two-match ban is unwarranted
Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams says he does not feel he deserved a two-game ban and £1,500 fine for misconduct.
Adams had an altercation with Southend boss Chris Powell on 11 August and served the first of the two-game ban in Argyle's Carabao Cup loss at Millwall.
The pair were the first managers to be red-carded under new rules this season.
Adams denied a charge of misconduct but was found guilty after a hearing with the FA's Independent Regulatory Commission earlier this week.
Powell, who admitted a similar charge, was fined £1,250 and banned for one game.
"I didn't feel I was guilty of the charge so I pleaded not guilty," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.
"I was found guilty and so I got more games than the other manager."