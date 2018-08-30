Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle manager feels two-match ban is unwarranted

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Derek Adams will also be banned for the League Two trip to Portsmouth on Saturday

Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams says he does not feel he deserved a two-game ban and £1,500 fine for misconduct.

Adams had an altercation with Southend boss Chris Powell on 11 August and served the first of the two-game ban in Argyle's Carabao Cup loss at Millwall.

The pair were the first managers to be red-carded under new rules this season.

Adams denied a charge of misconduct but was found guilty after a hearing with the FA's Independent Regulatory Commission earlier this week.

Powell, who admitted a similar charge, was fined £1,250 and banned for one game.

"I didn't feel I was guilty of the charge so I pleaded not guilty," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"I was found guilty and so I got more games than the other manager."