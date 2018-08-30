Hearts manager Craig Levein targets Motherwell dug out return

Image copyright SNS Image caption Austin MacPhee says he and Craig Levein have been in regular contact

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he is "feeling great" after being admitted to hospital on Monday.

Levein, 53, is recovering at home and aiming to be back in the dugout for the visit of Motherwell on 15 September.

Assistant manager Austin MacPhee confirmed the Hearts manager will not be at Tynecastle on Saturday, but will select the side to face St Mirren.

"I'd like to thank the paramedics and staff in the CCU at ERI for their care and professionalism," Levein tweeted.

"I'd like to thank the professional footballing family for their amazing support, it's been overwhelming."

MacPhee revealed that he had been told of Levein's hospital admittance on Monday via a phone call from Hearts owner Ann Budge.

"When you first hear news about someone you are close to, it's shocking," MacPhee said.

"The best thing is that, a couple of hours later, we had positive news and he was already on the road to recovery. He'll be back as soon as he can."

Hearts re-signed left-back Demetri Mitchell on loan from Manchester United on Tuesday and are bidding to bring Dundee forward Craig Wighton to Tynecastle.