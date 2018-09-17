County Antrim Shield: Holders Crusaders set up quarter-final tie against Cliftonville

Image caption Watch: Holders Crues edge Knockbreda in Co Antrim Shield

Holders Crusaders are safely through to the quarter-finals of the Co Antrim Shield after a 2-1 home victory over Knockbreda.

Glentoran had to come from behind to beat Queen's University 2-1, while Cliftonville hammered Lisburn Distillery 5-0.

Linfield defeated PSNI 2-1 at Windsor Park, with Ards ensuring all five Premiership sides went through by winning 1-0 at home to Dundela.

Larne and Ballyclare are also through.

The Crues took an early lead through summer signing Gary Thompson, with the midfielder following up to finish after Rory Patterson's shot was saved.

Brendan Bennett got the Championship visitors level 10 minutes before the break, but Rodney Brown headed the winner from a corner early in the second half.

Stephen Baxter's men will play their north Belfast rivals Cliftonville in the last eight after the Reds' easy win over the Whites at Solitude.

Joe Gormley scored twice and Ryan Catney, Jay Donnelly and Ryan Curran grabbed goals as they eased past the Premier Intermediate League side.

It wasn't quite so comfortable for the Blues as last season's runners-up overcame a spirited challenge from the Championship's bottom side.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Linfield needed a 71st minute winner to get through against Championship side PSNI

Jimmy Callacher scored the winner from a corner in the second half after the PSNI's Mark Anderson had equalised Mark Stafford's opener.

The win sets David Healy's men up for a Big Two quarter-final against the Glens.

The Oval men were facing a major upset as they trailed Queen's University 1-0 thanks to a Chris Middleton goal, but striker Curtis Allen popped up with a double - the second in the 85th minute - to spare the Glens' blushes.

A volley early in the second half from Adam Brown was enough to edge Ards past the Duns, who have made a strong start to the season in the Championship.

In the East Antrim derby, meanwhile, Championship table-toppers Larne won the bragging rights as two Tommy Stewart goals gave them a 2-0 win over Carrick Rangers.

Ballyclare Comrades needed extra time to overcome Newington, with Adam McCart and Joe Tully scoring to give the Comrades a 3-1 victory after Jamie Willighan had given them the lead.

Larne and Ballyclare will play each other in the last eight, with Ards travelling to the winner of the Ballymena United-HW Welders clash, which is taking place on Wednesday night.

Toals Bookmakers Co Antrim Shield first round results Ards 1-0 Dundela Ballyclare Comrades 3-1 (aet) Newington Carrick Rangers 0-2 Larne Cliftonville 5-0 Lisburn Distillery Crusaders 2-1 Knockbreda Glentoran 2-1 Queen's University Linfield 2-1 PSNI Ballymena Utd v H&W Welders (Wed 19:45 at Dixon Park)