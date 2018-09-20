Irish Premiership: IFA backs idea to tweak league calendar

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption League champions Crusaders were defeated by Ludogorets in their Champions League qualifier in July

The Irish Football Association have backed ideas to alter the months in which the Irish Premiership is played.

In April, supporters were canvassed about potential tweaks to the season's calendar.

"We think that tweaking the season is a great idea," said IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson.

"It will give our clubs a much better chance to compete in Europe because they will already be in their season when they play their European games."

The current season runs from August to April, with European qualifying fixtures held in June and July.

"Our main aim is to ensure that club are well into the season when the European games start at the end of June," said Nelson.

"It's a matter for NIFL but we would encourage them very much to make that move."

Four Irish Premiership teams began the current season with European qualifying fixtures, but none of them progressed beyond their opening ties.

The Supporters Survey conducted by NIFL in spring offered four possible options for the future strategic direction of the league, one of which included a summer season.

"We have looked at a number of options which would mean a shift to a summer season but we are not ruling anything in or out at this stage," said NIFL managing director Andrew Johnston.

"Whatever we do we have to bring our clubs along with us and they have to consent to whatever decision is made."

Were a summer season to be introduced, it would likely mirror the League of Ireland season which is staged from February to October.

Discussions to make alterations to the league calendar remain ongoing.

The IFA and NIFL were speaking at Windsor Park on Thursday, where it was announced that the BBC are to show 10 Irish Premiership and three Irish Cup matches live on TV this season as part of a three-year deal.