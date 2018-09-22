Troy Deeney: Watford captain claims 'I'm playing with three broken toes'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Troy Deeney has started all of Watford's six Premier Leaguer games so far this season, scoring twice

Watford captain Troy Deeney says he is playing with three broken toes and may have broken another bone in his foot.

The Hornets striker played all of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Fulham despite being injured by a late tackle by Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the first half.

Deeney, 30, said he also played in last week's 2-1 defeat by Manchester United despite being injured.

"I have to get an X-ray but I played with three broken toes last week so it will be all right," he told Sky Sports.

"I may have a broken bone or two but we'll crack on. It is what it is. I am a tough, ugly boy."

Referee Martin Atkinson booked Fosu-Mensah for the challenge on Deeney on 32 minutes.

"Martin is a very good ref, but I thought on that occasion it could have been a red card," Deeney added.