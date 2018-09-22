Scottish League One: Leaders Arbroath go four points clear

Image copyright SNS Image caption Ryan McCord scored Arbroath's winner at Stenhousemuir

Arbroath stretched their lead at the Scottish League One summit to four points after coming from behind to beat bottom side Stenhousemuir.

Second-place Raith Rovers lost ground on the Red Lichties, drawing 1-1 at home to second-bottom Montrose.

East Fife won their third consecutive league game - a 2-0 victory at Stranraer - to climb to fourth.

Third-place Airdrieonians drew 1-1 with Dumbarton, while Forfar Athletic and Brechin City also finished level.

Mark McGuigan put struggling Stenny ahead against the league leaders after 24 minutes, but Ryan Wallace levelled in the second half and Ryan McCord netted the winner with 10 minutes remaining.

Rovers trailed to a 28th-minute Graham Webster effort from a Montrose corner, and needed an Iain Campbell own goal to earn a share of the spoils.

Second-half goals from Craig Watson and Hearts loanee Rory Currie ensured East Fife three more points at Stair Park.

Cammy Russell's 70th-minute strike rescued a point for Airdrieonians after Brad Spencer, assisted by on-loan Celtic teenager Jack Aitchison, put Dumbarton ahead. The hosts remain third, with the Sons sixth.

Callum Hendry fired fifth-place Brechin City in front at Forfar, but the home side levelled through Michael Travis with 19 minutes to play, and remain above Montrose in eighth.