Accrington Stanley lose set of false teeth which were already lost by a fan

Image copyright Accrington Stanley Twitter Image caption Accrington Stanley tweeted to alert fans to a pair of lost dentures after their 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon

Have you heard the one about the false teeth lost at a football match?

Well, what about the one about how those dentures vanished all over again?

The set of misplaced gnashers found in the stands at Accrington Stanley's Crown Ground home on Saturday have since been lost by the club.

Accrington's managing director Dave Burgess had hoped to give a positive update on the case of the missing pearly whites on BBC Radio Lancashire on Monday, but instead he had to admit the bizarre episode had turned into a bit of a toothache.

"We don't know where they are now to be honest," Burgess said. "They have wandered off over the weekend somewhere.

"They are in and around the building somewhere. We do think they are safe, it's just no-one has seen them this morning."

Asked how a lost set of false teeth could vanish all over again, Burgess responded: "The same way the person did in the first place, I guess."

As for the toothless owner. Well, they are yet to come forward to claim their chompers.