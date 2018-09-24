Michael Devlin: We should look to help our officials

Image copyright SNS Image caption Michael Devlin was sent off against Kilmarnock earlier this month

Scotland's match officials "have a very, very difficult job" and the authorities "should look at anything we can use to try and help them", says Aberdeen defender Michael Devlin.

The centre-back was controversially dismissed for fouling Kilmarnock's Eamonn Brophy on 3 September.

Boss Derek McInnes criticised the "incompetency" of Scottish FA appeals process after the red card was upheld.

"We players make mistakes and they make mistakes as referees," Devlin said.

"The club have fought that battle for me in terms of putting the appeal in."

McInnes also warned Scottish football would be "left behind" without the introduction of Video Assistant Referees.

The Scottish Professional Football League says cost and resources would be barriers to bringing the technology to the Premiership. SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster added the protocol "is not without controversy".

Devlin, 24, believes VAR "can only assist referees".

"The guys have got a very, very difficult job," he added. "They're doing the very best they can. Anything we can use to try and help them and make their job a bit easier we should look at as a nation."