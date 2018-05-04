Jamie Clarke in New York team to face Leitrim in Connacht Championship

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Jamie Clarke helped Armagh reach last year's All-Ireland quarter-finals

Armagh talent Jamie Clarke will be hoping to help New York earn their first football championship win when they host Leitrim in Sunday's Connacht SFC opener in Gaelic Park.

Clarke is named at centre half-forward with his Crossmaglen colleague Aaron Cunningham on the New York bench.

Former Mayo defender Tom Cunniffe will captain the hosts at Gaelic Park.

New York beat All-Ireland club champions Corofin by 13 points in a recent challenge game.

After a poor league campaign in Division Four, Leitrim will be nervous about the New York contest.

New York lost by only a point against Roscommon in 2016 although Sligo had eight to spare as they travelled to the Big Apple last year.

Emlyn Mulligan remains Leitrim's best known player while Mark Plunkett, Diarmuid McKiernan, Domhnaill Flynn and Jack Heslin will be making their debuts for the visitors.

The New York team also includes former Sligo goalkeeper Vinny Cadden, ex-Roscommon players Neil Collins and Donal Ward plus Monaghan man Daniel McKenna.

New York: V Cadden; N Collins, D Ward, C Keane; E Williams, T Cunniffe, M Queenan; D Culhane, S Hogan; T Donnelly, J Clarke, L Kelly; K O'Grady, D McDonagh, D Freeman. Subs: K Fitzgibbons, J Collins, M Creegan, K Connolly, M Boyle, D McKenna, A Cunningham , P Boyle, K Scally, JJ Matthews, C Connolly

Leitrim: D McKiernan; P Maguire, M McWeeney, O Madden; J Rooney, D Wrynn, S Quinn; M Plunkett, D Flynn; J Heslin, E Mulligan, R O'Rourke; D Rooney, K Beirne, B Gallagher. Subs: G Hickey, N Plunkett, A Armstrong, C Moreton, D McGovern, A Flynn, E Ward, C Gaffney, R Kennedy, K Keegan, J Mitchell, D Moran, N McWeeney, C McGloin, M Murphy.