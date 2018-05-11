Joe McDonagh Cup: Antrim aim to build momentum

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Antrim beat Meath by 16 points in the first round of the Joe McDonagh Cup

Joe McDonagh Cup second round: Antrim v Carlow Date: Saturday 12 May Venue: Corrigan Park, Belfast Throw-in: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates and match report on BBC Sport website.

The Antrim hurlers will aim to continue their winning start to the Joe McDonagh Cup when they face Carlow at Corrigan Park on Saturday.

The Saffrons overwhelmed Meath by 5-25 to 2-18 in their opening round match.

Joint managers Terence McNaughton and Dominic McKinley have made two changes from the side that started in Navan.

Corner-back Stephen Rooney and forward Conor McCann both come into the side at the expense of David Kearney and Conor Carson respectively.

Nigel Elliott, who scored a hat-trick against the Royals, moves from midfield into the Antrim attack with Eoghan Campbell switching to midfield.

Carlow also made a winning start to their McDonagh Cup campaign with a three-point defeat of Kerry at Dr Cullen Park.

The Saffrons have had a strong rivalry with Carlow over the last couple of years.

Antrim beat Carlow to earn promotion to Division One B of the Hurling League in April 2014 but two months later, Carlow earned revenge by defeating the Saffrons 5-23 to 4-15 in the Christy Ring Cup final.

The sides also went in opposite directions in this year's league with Antrim relegated and Carlow promoted to Division One B are beating Westmeath in the Division Two A final.

The latest second-tier battle between the counties is in the inaugural season of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Carlow are expected to be without key forward Marty Kavanagh for the entire summer as he is currently in the US.

Antrim: R Elliott; S Rooney, J Dillon, C McKinley; J Maskey, P Burke, R McCambridge; E Campbell, S McCrory; N Elliott, C Johnston, N McManus; D McKinley, M Armstrong, C McCann.