Ulster SFC: Kearns to make Monaghan debut with Cavanagh fit for Tyrone

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Colm Cavanagh has been passed fit to start for Tyrone against Monaghan

Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-finals: Fermanagh v Armagh; Tyrone v Monaghan Dates: Saturday & Sunday, 19 & 20 May Venues: Brewster Park, Enniskillen; Healy Park, Omagh Throw-ins: 19:00 BST and 16:00 BST Coverage: Fermanagh v Armagh live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website plus Radio Ulster 1341 MW. Tyrone v Monaghan live on Radio Ulster MW plus full deferred coverage on BBC Two NI from 19:00.

Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke has handed a championship debut to midfielder Niall Kearns for Sunday's Ulster SFC game against Tyrone.

An otherwise experienced starting line-up includes Conor McManus, the Hughes brothers and Vinny Corey who will be playing his 54th championship game.

Patrick Burns and Connaire Mackin will make championship debuts in Armagh's game against Fermanagh on Saturday.

Captain Rory Grugan has been passed fit with Mark Shields also included.

Shields was an injury doubt but is named at centre half-forward although Ethan Rafferty, Stephen Sheridan and Paul Hughes miss out on starting roles because of knocks.

With Rafferty and Sheridan absent, Colm Watters and Gavin McParland are named in the attack.

Image caption Ulster SFC: Get a bit of Fermanagh craic with the Jones boys

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher has made three changes from the Division Three Football League final defeat against Armagh in early April for the rematch with the Orchard County.

Kane Connor replaces Eamon McHugh at corner-back with Lee Cullen's introduction to the half-back line seeing Tom Clarke dropping out and Paul McCusker taking over from Conor McGee.

Declan McCusker switches from the half-back line to join his brother Paul in the half-forwards.

Armagh earned a 1-16 to 0-17 win in the Division Three decider although the Orchard men's two-point winning margin didn't reflect their superiority in the contest.

Fermanagh suffered an early blow in that game as forward Sean Quigley received a black card and manager Gallagher will be emphasising the importance of discipline in Saturday's contest.

Image caption Tyrone brothers Conall and Tiernan McCann on issues of hairstyles and good looks

Colm Cavanagh was declared fit to start for Tyrone against Monaghan on Thursday night.

The Moy man has recovered from a quad muscle injury, which has sidelined him since the win against Mayo in March.

Centre back Frank Burns and forward Lee Brennan will make their Championship debuts for Mickey Harte's side.

The winners in Omagh will advance to a semi-final match against Fermanagh or Armagh on 3 June.

Tiernan McCann has recovered from the knee injury which he picked up early in the league against Kildare and will start at right half-back.

Tyrone: N Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, F Burns, P Harte; C Cavanagh, M Donnelly; C McShane, N Sludden, C Meyler; L Brennan, C McAliskey, M Bradley. Subs: M O'Neill, R Brennan, R Donnelly, C McCann, D McClure, A McCrory, HP McGeary, K McGeary, M McKernan, P McNulty, R O'Neill.

Monaghan: R Beggan; C Walshe, D Wylie, R Wylie; K Duffy, V Corey, K O'Connell; N Kearns, D Hughes; F Kelly, J McCarron, D Ward; C McCarthy, K Hughes, C McManus. Subs: C Forde, C Boyle, B Kerry, D Mone, N McAdam, P McKenna, D Malone, O Duffy, R McAnespie, D Garland, S Carey.

Fermanagh: P Cadden; K Connor, C Cullen, M Jones; B Mulrone, J McMahon, L Cullen; E Donnelly, R Jones; P McCusker, D McCusker, A Breen; Sean Quigley, C Jones, Seamus Quigley.

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, C Mackin, A McKay; C Vernon, G McCabe, A Forker; B Donaghy, N Grimley; C Watters, M Shields, B Crealey; G McParland, A Murnin, R Grugan.