Christy Ring Cup: Armagh 1-14 Derry 2-30

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Paul Cleary helped Derry's hurlers secure their first points in this year's Christy Ring Cup

Derry proved too strong for Armagh as they picked up their first points in the Christy Ring Cup at the Athletic Grounds.

Armagh's challenge faded after a good start, and they prop up the table following a second successive defeat.

Goals from Mehaul McGrath and Naoise Waldron made it a comfortable afternoon for Collie McGurk's side.

Armagh had held an early 1-4 to 0-1 lead, Stephen Renaghan darting through for a superb solo goal.

Dylan McKenna, Eoin McGuinness and David McCreesh all shot quality points to boost confidence in the home ranks, but they were caught out at the back as Mehaul McGrath got in to rifle home a 17th-minute Derry goal.

Caolan Rice's long-range score had the Orchard men ahead by five at the end of the opening quarter, but the balance started to swing in the visitors' favour.

Wing-backs Eamonn McGill and Paul Cleary provided the platform, and there were scores from McGrath, Alan Grant, Brian Cassidy and Mark McGuigan as Derry narrowed the gap to a single point.

Cassidy had a goal chance, but sent his shot wide, and in the closing stages, another Armagh flourish saw McCreesh land a couple of quality efforts to sent his side in with a 1-12 to 1-8 lead.

But within three minutes of the second half, the sides were level, and after Grant had nudged them in front for the fist time, they never looked back.

They shot seven points on the spin to leave their opponents reeling, and effectively killed the game off when Se McGuigan sent Naoise Waldron in for a clinically-executed goal in the 46th minute.

Gerard Bradley and Grant added further scores, and despite pulling back points through Renaghan and Nathan Curry, Armagh were never going to salvage anything from this one.

Derry finished the game off with 10 unanswered scores, with Grant finishing with seven, Cassidy with six and McGuigan with four.

Armagh scorers: S Renaghan 1-1, D McCreesh 0-5, C Rice 0-2, E McGuinness, D McKenna, J Corvan, N Curry (f), D Gaffney, S Toal 0-1 each

Derry scorers: M McGrath 1-3, N Waldron 1-1, A Grant 0-7 (4f, 1 '65), B Cassidy 0-6 (3f), S McGuigan 0-4, D Cartin, M McGuigan, G Bradley, C Waldron 0-2 each, P Cleary 0-1.