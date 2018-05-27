Ulster Under-20 Football Championship: Donegal 2-21 Cavan 0-10

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Niall O'Donnell was in top form as Donegal eased into the Ulster U20 quarter-finals

Niall O'Donnell scored 1-10 as Donegal cruised to victory over Cavan in the Ulster U20 Football Championship game.

It was the elegant O'Donnell who laid on the delightful pass for wing back Nathan Boyle to smash home a brilliant 25th minute goal at Celtic Park.

Donegal led 1-10 to 0-4 at the interval and Cavan were reduced to 14 men on 49 minutes when substitute Gavin Daly was shown a straight red card.

Ryan Cunningham crossed for O'Donnell to palm home Donegal's second goal.

Jason McGee provided a midfield platform for Donegal's incisive attacks and with scores from O'Donnell, Shane McGrath and Peadar Mongan, they were ahead by four points by the 20th minute.

Luke Molloy responded with a quality Cavan point after Boyle netted the opener but the pressure was soon back on the Breffni lads.

Another volley of scores, including a Shane McDevitt special and a fourth from O'Donnell, sent Tir Chonail in with a commanding advantage at the break.

Gary McDaid's side continued to boss the contest after the restart and O'Donnell hit the net two minutes after Daly's dismissal.

Donegal will face Derry in a quarter-final tie next Sunday at Healy Park.