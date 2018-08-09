All-Ireland Football semi-final: Brennan replaces Meyler in Tyrone team

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Rory Brennan is brought into the Red Hands team for Sunday's semi-final

All-Ireland Semi-Final: Tyrone v Monaghan Date: Sunday 12 August Throw-in: 15:30 BST Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website from 15:03 BST

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has made one change for the All-Ireland semi-final with Monaghan as Rory Brennan comes in for Conor Meyler.

Brennan replaces Meyler in the Red Hands defence for the the Ulster derby encounter at Croke Park.

Tyrone impressed with their late surge last weekend to overcome Donegal in the make-or-break Super 8s showdown.

Dessie Mone replaces Conor McCarthy in the only change to the Monaghan team which beat Galway last weekend.

Tyrone have lost their previous four semi-finals including last year's defeat by Dublin.

Tyrone's route through this year's championship has been aided by the scoring potential on the substitute's bench, which contributed a total of 4-11 in their three Super 8s matches against Roscommon, Dublin and Donegal.

Harte has resisted the temptation to include Lee Brennan from the start after the fit-again forward contributed four points off the bench against Donegal.

Harry Loughran and Declan McClure, who scored crucial second-half goals at Ballybofey, are also held in reserve as the Red Hands seek to avenge their two-point defeat to the Farneymen in their Ulster SFC quarter-final meeting in May.

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Monaghan beat Tyrone by 1-18 to 1-16 in their Ulster SFC quarter-final in Omagh

Tight turnaround

Monaghan will be making their first All-Ireland semi-final appearance in 30 years while champions Dublin face Galway in the opening semi-final on Saturday.

All four semi-finalists will have to contend with a short turnaround from their final Super 8s fixtures as part of the condensed inter-county calendar that has been introduced this year.

Tyrone are coping with a six-day recovery period from their win over Donegal before their return to Croke Park on Sunday.

"We can only do what the authorities tell us to do and they had it lined out that that would be the way it would happen," said Harte.

"It's the same for everybody, nobody is getting any more of a break than anybody else, so I think it's fair by that extent but maybe on reflection they might be able to do something with it.

"But if they can't and the calendar doesn't allow it then I'd be very happy to be playing in the semi-final the week after the quarter-final any day.

Tyrone: N Morgan, M McKernan, R McNamee, R Brennan, T McCann, F Burns, P Harte, C Cavanagh, P Hampsey, M Donnelly, N Sludden, C McShane, M Bradley, R Donnelly, C McAliskey.

Replacements: M O'Neill, L Brennan, M Cassidy, H Loughran, C McCann, D McClure, A McCrory, HP McGeary, K McGeary, P McNulty, R O'Neill.

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, D Wylie, R Wylie; C Walshe, V Corey, K O'Connell; N Kearns, D Hughes; R McAnespie, S Carey, D Mone, D Malone; F Kelly, C McManus.

Replacements: C Forde, C Boyle, B Kerr, D Ward, N McAdam, K Hughes, O Duffy, P McKenna, C McCarthy, J McCarron, D Garland,