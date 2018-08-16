All-Ireland final: Meyler hands Tyrone a fitness boost

Image copyright ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Image caption Meyler sustained his injury in the Super 8s victory over Donegal

Tyrone star Conor Meyler has declared himself fit for the All-Ireland final against Dublin on 2 September.

The wing forward missed the semi-final win over Monaghan due to a knee injury he suffered during the Super 8s victory over Donegal a week earlier.

He was spotted using crutches and a knee brace while supporting his team-mates at Croke Park last Sunday but the damage to his knee is not serious.

The Omagh clubman has revealed that his injury is on the mend.

"I'm looking forward to it and it's a great opportunity," he said.

"I have three weeks to get ready and it's plenty of time, and I'm just really glad personally that the boys were able to get over the line.

"Full fitness should be no issue. I'm working away at it at the minute."

Meyler's all-action approach has been a key feature of the Red Hands' run to a first All-Ireland decider in ten years and his return will be a major boost for manager Mickey Harte.