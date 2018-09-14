Tyrone women aim for All-Ireland Intermediate football title against Meath

Image copyright ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Image caption Begley hopes to inspire Tyrone Ladies to Croke Park glory

Tyrone women's footballers hope to go one better than last year in Sunday's All-Ireland Intermediate Final as they face Meath at Croke Park (13:45 BST).

The Red Hands ladies were beaten 1-13 to 1-10 by Tipperary in last year's intermediate decider.

But the Red Hands probably go in as favourites against a Meath team playing in the county's first All-Ireland decider since the 1994 junior triumph.

Tyrone's stars include Gemma Begley, Aine Canavan and Chloe McCaffrey.

Experienced player Begley is one of the survivors from the 2010 All-Ireland Senior final defeat by Dublin.

Carrickmore player Begley has broken new ground by becoming the first and to date full-time employee working for the Women's Gaelic Players Association.

Her role includes tackling gender imbalance in the sport and Begley says that it is important that Tyrone GAA folk travel to Dublin in big numbers to support the team.

"I would think of all the people in Tyrone that went to the men's final," Begley told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"If they are connected to a young girl, a niece, a daughter or whatever and they are not going to the ladies final, it's clearly saying to them that the women are less worthy of support."

Tyrone boss Gerry Moane has made three changes from their semi-final win over Sligo as keeper Shannon Lynch, Niamh McGirr and Emma Mulgrew come in for Laura Kane, Aimee Daly and Christiane Hunter.

After an impressive semi-final win over Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park, Meath manager Eamonn Murray has named an unchanged team.

In the senior decider, holders Dublin face Cork after losing final against the Rebels in 2014, 2015 and 2016 prior to their win over Mayo 12 months ago.

The junior final sees Limerick taking on Louth.