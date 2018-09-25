Michael McShane: Slaughtneil hurling boss flattered by Antrim job link

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Michael McShane's Slaughtneil side face Banagher in Sunday's Derry Hurling Final at Owenbeg

Slaughtneil hurling boss Michael McShane says he is "flattered" to be linked with the vacant Antrim job but insists all his attentions are focused on Sunday's Derry club hurling final.

Ballycastle man McShane has been nominated for the role after the exit of the management team led by Terence McNaughton and Dominic McKinley.

"I'm very flattered but it's not on my radar," McShane told BBC Sport NI.

"I'm solely focused on Sunday's game against Banagher."

McShane is thought to be the only nomination for the Saffron job after a season which saw the county relegated to Division Two of the Hurling League and also having to win a relegation play-off to avoid demotion from the new second-tier Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Slaughtneil manager says the new Antrim boss will be taking on a "tough job".

"Antrim are probably punching below their weight at the moment," added McShane.

"Sometimes the expectations can be set too high for Antrim. But the Joe McDonagh (Cup) and promotion out of Division Two are well within their capabilities.

"Whoever gets that job, yeah there are going to have a big job on their hands.

"But there's a great pool of players there and a great abundance of talent in Antrim. It just needs to be tapped into."

Speaking about Sunday's Derry decider at Owenbeg (15:30 BST), McShane says he is expecting a "tough game" even though his team have earned 10-point wins over the same Banagher opposition over the last two years.

In 2017, Slaughtneil earned a fifth straight Derry title by winning 2-18 to 0-14 while 12 months earlier the margin was 2-19 to 1-12.

"They will have been disappointed to lose to us in the last two semi-finals so that will be their motivation. They will not want to lose three in a row to us."

Slaughtneil will be without two of their dual stars Brendan Rogers and Gerald Bradley because of injury although McShane says they should be available for the Ulster semi-final four weeks later if the Emmett's come through Sunday's best.