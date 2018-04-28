Mediheal Championship: England's Charley Hull two shots off lead

  • Golf
Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption England's Charley Hull is ranked 26th in the world
Mediheal Championship second-round leaderboard
-9 J Korda (US); -8 Annie Park (US); -7 C Hull (Eng); -6 L Ko (NZ); -5 M Jutanugarn (Tha), SY Kim (Kor)
Selected others: +2 C Matthew (Sco); +4 H Clyburn (Eng), G Hall (Eng); +5 G Dryburgh (Sco); +7 M Reid (Eng)
Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull is two shots off the lead after the second round of the Mediheal Championship in California.

The 22-year-old, who began the day in joint sixth, shot a four-under-par 68 to move up to third on seven under.

American Jessica Korda took the lead on nine under with a 67, including six birdies, with compatriot Annie Park one shot behind.

"I've been playing pretty decent all season - I just like the golf course and playing solid," Hull said.

More on this story

Mediheal Championship: England's Charley Hull one off lead in California

27 april 2018

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Paisley two off lead

27 april 2018