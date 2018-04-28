Mediheal Championship: England's Charley Hull two shots off lead
|Mediheal Championship second-round leaderboard
|-9 J Korda (US); -8 Annie Park (US); -7 C Hull (Eng); -6 L Ko (NZ); -5 M Jutanugarn (Tha), SY Kim (Kor)
|Selected others: +2 C Matthew (Sco); +4 H Clyburn (Eng), G Hall (Eng); +5 G Dryburgh (Sco); +7 M Reid (Eng)
England's Charley Hull is two shots off the lead after the second round of the Mediheal Championship in California.
The 22-year-old, who began the day in joint sixth, shot a four-under-par 68 to move up to third on seven under.
American Jessica Korda took the lead on nine under with a 67, including six birdies, with compatriot Annie Park one shot behind.
"I've been playing pretty decent all season - I just like the golf course and playing solid," Hull said.