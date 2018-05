China Open: Alexander Bjork wins maiden European Tour title

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alexander Bjork is ranked 112th in the world

China Open final leaderboard -18 A Bjork (Swe); -17 A Otaegui (Spa); -16 J Campillo (Spa), M Wallace (Eng), J Smith (Eng); -15 L Bjerregaard (Den); -14 J Choi (Kor), P Dunne (Ire), J Wang (Kor), A Wu (Chn). Selected others: -11 A Rai (Eng), A Chesters (Eng); -9 C Hanson (Eng); -5 S Jamieson (Sco); -1 J Morrison (Eng). Full leaderboard

Sweden's Alexander Bjork secured his first European Tour title with a one-shot victory in the China Open.

The 27-year-old began the day a shot behind joint leaders Adrian Otaegui of Spain and England's Matt Wallace.

However, Bjork shot seven birdies in a seven-under-par 65 to end on 18 under.

Otaegui finished second in Beijing, Wallace and compatriot Jordan Smith tied for third with Spain's Jorge Campillo on 16 under, and Ireland's Paul Dunne was joint seventh.