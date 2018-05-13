Sicilian Open: Joakim Lagergren beats Mike Lorenzo-Vera in play-off

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lagergren held his nerve superbly in the play-off

Rocco Forte Sicilian Open, final leaderboard -16 J Lagergren (Swe), M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra); Lagergren won on first play-off hole -15 A Sullivan (Eng), L Herbert (Aus); -14 L Bjerregaard (Den); -13 J Guerrier (Fra); -11 S Brown (Eng), F Laporta (Ita) Full leaderboard

Sweden's Joakim Lagergren clinched a dramatic first European Tour title by beating Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera in a play-off at the Sicilian Open.

Lagergren birdied the first extra hole after shooting a three-under 68 to finish alongside overnight leader Lorenzo-Vera (70) on 16 under.

Australia's Lucas Herbert had an eight-under 63 to come home a shot behind, alongside England's Andy Sullivan.

"I've been waiting for this moment my whole career," said Lagergren, 26.

The Swede had four birdies and a solitary bogey in his final round.

"I'm so relieved and I'm so happy," he said. "I can't describe it in words. I've just been fighting so hard to get to here, it's just awesome.

"When you're just missing out a few times, you really want to get that first win and it feels like you really need to get over that first step to then really continue and get more and more. This is a big step for me."

Lorenzo-Vera began the day with a two-shot lead but had to settle for his second consecutive runners-up finish after losing out in the final of GolfSixes alongside Romain Wattel last week.