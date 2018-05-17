Irish Open: Lahinch links to host event in 2019

Image caption Paul McGinley, Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke

The Lahinch club in County Clare will stage the Irish Open for the first time next year.

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley will host the event at the links course on 4-7 July.

The hosting role will be rotated each year between McGinley and major champions Darren Clarke, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell.

They are taking over from four-times major winner Rory McIlroy, who secured victory in the 2016 Irish Open.

McIlroy has been tournament host since 2015 and he will relinquish the role after this year's Irish Open at Ballyliffin in County Donegal.

The decision to hold the event at Lahinch was made after consultation with McGinley.

There will be a prize fund of $7m (£5.18m) and it will be a Rolex Series event on the European Tour.

