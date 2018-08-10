European Championships 2018: MacLaren and Thomson reach semi-finals

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meghan MacLaren and Michele Thomson halved their last group game with Finland

2018 European Championships Venues: Gleneagles Dates: 2-12 August

British pair Meghan MacLaren and Michele Thomson halved with Finland in their final group game at Gleneagles to qualify for a European Championships semi-final against France on Sunday.

The duo join fellow unbeaten Britons Laura Davies and Georgia Hall, who will face Sweden, in the semis.

Veteran Davies, 54, struggled with the wet conditions and rain delays in a 4&2 win over Belgium.

She said "the old bones suffered a bit" after one long wait.

Thomson, who gave up her career in the police to play golf, sunk the "biggest putt of her career" on the 18th to halve the match with Finland and secure qualification for her and Thomson, playing as Great Britain 3.

"Being in the police force before, I never had the chance to win a gold medal," she said.

All three British men's teams failed to progress past the group stage, after losing their final round matches.