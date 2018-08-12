European Championships 2018: Thomson & MacLaren win GB battle to claim bronze

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michele Thomson (right and pictured with partner Meghan MacLaren) gave up her career as a police officer to pursue one as a golfer

Michele Thomson and Meghan MacLaren won their second European Championships medal with victory over fellow Britons Georgia Hall and Laura Davies in the women's foursomes bronze medal match.

The winning pair, who clinched silver in the mixed team event, recorded a 3&1 victory over British Open champion Hall and four-time major winner Davies.

Earlier, Hall and Davies lost to Sweden in their semi-final and Thomson and MacLaren were beaten by France.

Sweden beat France in the final.

After the bronze success, former police officer Thomson said: "I'm just over the moon.

"It was extremely hard-going out there because of the weather. The course was playing so long. There weren't many birdies out there. We just played sensibly. We ground it out together. I'm really proud of Meghan."

Hall, who only last Sunday won the British Open , said she was going to have a "week off".

The 22-year-old added: "It was hard, it was freezing. Playing so much golf today in that weather was horrible."

Spain's Pedro Oriol and Scott Fernandez beat two of Iceland's mixed team gold medallists, Axel Boasson and Birgir Hafthorsson, 2UP in the men's foursomes final.

Italy beat another Spain duo 5&3 to claim bronze.