Ireland women's hockey team up to eighth in world rankings after World Cup

Image copyright Inpho
Image caption The Irish team received a warm welcome home in Dublin on Monday after their World Cup adventure

The Irish women's hockey team have rocketed up the world rankings to a best ever eighth position following their memorable World Cup campaign.

Ireland were in 16th place prior to the tournament and were the second lowest ranked team in London yet defied that status to reach the World Cup final.

The silver medallists will try to use their improved ranking to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time.

They could now host play-off games at home to boost their Tokyo 2020 bid.

Ireland's previous highest ranking position was 14th.

The Netherlands, who beat Ireland 6-0 in Sunday's World Cup final, retain the number one ranking spot they have held since October 2011.

World Cup hosts England remain in second spot after their sixth-placed finish at the tournament.

Image copyright Other
Image caption The Irish team won two penalty shootouts against India and Spain on their way to the World Cup final

