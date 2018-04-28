Nina Carberry retires after winning at Punchestown on Josies Orders

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carberry rode Josies Orders to victory in the Cross Country Chase at the 2016 Cheltenham Festival

Nina Carberry has announced her retirement from racing after recording a victory at Punchestown.

Carberry, 33, rode Josies Orders (6-5f) to victory in the Cross Country Chase.

Carberry won the Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2005 and was on board six further Festival winners, plus the 2011 Irish Grand National.

The news comes just a day after fellow jockey and sister-in-law Katie Walsh revealed she too was retiring.

Carberry, who is married to Walsh's brother Ted Walsh Jr, returned to race riding last September , four months after giving birth to daughter Rosie.

She said she was thrilled that her final victory came for trainer Enda Bolger and owner JP MacManus, for whom she has ridden plenty of winners during her career.

"It is something I have been thinking about for a while and I had decided this would be my final day, so to ride a winner for Enda and JP is special," she said afterwards.

"He [Bolger] has been a massive supporter of mine and obviously I wouldn't have had all the Cheltenham winners without him or JP, so I'm very grateful.

"Noel Meade is a massive supporter and was very loyal to me the whole time and Gordon Elliott, too. I couldn't have been here without all them. Gigginstown gave me plenty of winners as well.

"I'll miss it to bits. It's a career I wouldn't swap for anything, but it's the next chapter now."

Meade was among those who paid tribute to Carberry who rode for him as an amateur before she became his racing assistant in 2013.

"She is such a fabulous person," he said. "What you see with Nina is what you get. She is a fabulous judge and tactician and a really accomplished rider.

"She was a pleasure to work with and have anything to do with. There were absolutely no sides to her.

"She told me during the week [that she was going to retire]. I was a bit shocked. I thought she might stop riding over jumps and stay on in bumpers but I'm thrilled for her that she got out in one piece."