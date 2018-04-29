Conditional Championship: James Bowen named jump jockey of the year

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption James Bowen was just three years older than his horse when he won the Welsh Grand National

Welsh Grand National winner James Bowen has been named Stobart Conditional Jump Jockey of the year.

The 17-year-old from Pembrokeshire has enjoyed 57 winners from 335 rides this year, with his standout victory being the win on Raz De Maree in January.

His older brother Sean is also an award-winning jockey.

Bowen said he was "extremely overwhelmed" to win the award, and it "tops off what has been a great year".

He said the Welsh Grand National win was "an unbelievable feeling".

James Bowen has won over £713,000 in prize money during the season

It was made more special by the fact that he was the youngest rider in the race, being 16 at the time, and Raz De Maree was the oldest horse at 13.

Bowen's other highlights include were his victory on Exitas in the Byrne Group Handicap Chase at Ascot, and two wins out of two rides on Limited Reserve - including the Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle at Haydock.

James has been helped by a partnership with Champion Jump Trainer, Nicky Henderson, with whom he is now based at his yard in Lambourn.