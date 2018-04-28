Punchestown Festival: Willie Mullins crowned Irish champion trainer after 18 wins in a week

Image copyright Charlie Crowhurst Image caption Mullins has now won 12 champion trainer titles

Willie Mullins has been crowned Irish champion jumps trainer for a 12th time at the Punchestown Festival.

Mullins started the week 521,413 euros (£459,100) behind rival Gordon Elliott.

But he clinched the title with a remarkable 18 winners during a hugely successful week in County Kildare.

Mullins' winners on Saturday included Benie Des Dieux in the Mares Champion Hurdle and Saldier in the Champion Four Year Old Hurdle - taking his season's winnings to 5.97m euros (£5.26m).

Elliott finished on 5.16m euros (£4.54m) - putting him 809,524 euros (£712,800) behind Mullins.

Mullins, 61, had four winners in total on Saturday, following two on Friday, a treble on Thursday, a six-timer on Wednesday and another three on Tuesday.

Mullins said he was "humbled" to have equalled Tom Dreaper, trainer of the mighty Arkle, in winning a dozen titles.

Mullins said: "He was sort of God when we were growing up. I'm delighted for my whole team, because they take huge pride in it."

Davy Russell claimed his third Irish jump jockeys' championship, adding to the back-to-back titles he secured in 2011/12 and 2012/13.

The triumph caps a memorable couple of months for Russell, having won the leading jockey award at the Cheltenham Festival for the first time in March before claiming Grand National victory aboard the Elliott-trained Tiger Roll two weeks ago.

Ruby Walsh had been the leading rider in each of the last four seasons, but missed much of the campaign through injury.