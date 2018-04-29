Cracksman impresses with Prix Ganay success at ParisLongchamp

Image copyright PA Image caption Cracksman had not run since his victory in the Champion Stakes

Champion Stakes winner Cracksman will be aimed at Royal Ascot after victory on his seasonal return at the redeveloped - and renamed - Longchamp.

The son of Frankel, ridden by Frankie Dettori for trainer John Gosden, was too strong for his rivals in the Prix Ganay at ParisLongchamp.

The 1-2 favourite looked particularly good over the final furlong with an impressive turn of pace.

Andre Fabre trained the second and third - Wren's Day and Cloth of Stars.

Gosden said he had been "very impressed" with Cracksman.

"He's a stronger horse this year and is still growing," he said.

"He was very good during the race and very relaxed afterwards, which was great to see.

"If the Prince Of Wales's Stakes is on good to firm, there's no reason we won't go there."

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

The almost fevered anticipation before Cracksman's return to the track was completely justified.

After the son of Frankel positively bounded away in a decent quality Ganay, there was an almost tangible sense of excitement around both trainer John Gosden and owner-breeder Anthony Oppenheimer, the pair typically far too seasoned in these matters to get overly involved with hyperbole.

The months ahead promise much, including a clash - or clashes - with Gosden's other star Enable, the Arc winner, a possibility that could turn out to be a principal narrative of the forthcoming season.