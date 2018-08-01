Galway Racing Festival: Clarcam claims shock Galway Plate win

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Clarcam was one of four Gordon Elliott-trained runners in the Galway Plate

The Gordon Elliott-trained Clarcam was a surprise winner of the Galway Plate.

The 33-1 chance produced a dogged performance to hold off the chasing pack after fellow leader Drumcliff fell with a mile to go at Ballybrit.

The rest of the field failed to recognise the danger as Clarcam sailed over the last two jumps and battled up the final hill to win the Grade A race.

Pre-race favourite Patricks Park was second, with Jury Duty and Snow Falcon in third and fourth respectively.

The much-fancied Snow Falcon made a blunder at the opening fence that threatened his chances of success but there was still a strong field as the riders entered the final half of the race.

Drumcliff was marginally ahead of Clarcam when the British raider made a mistake at the fifth-last, which left Mark Enright's mount with a clear advantage over the field.

Enright urged the eight-year-old to maintain his advantage as the rest of the pack battled for position over the remaining jumps.

Patricks Park produced a late charge at the beginning of the final hill but Clarcam was able to dig in to win by six lengths.

The result earned Enright his second win of the day after he had earlier partnered Rovetta to victory in the Mares Handicap Hurdle - also at odds of 33-1 - for trainer Jessica Harrington.