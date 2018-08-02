Glorious Goodwood: Wild Illusion wins Nassau Stakes

Image copyright PA Image caption Wild Illusion, second from left, used her stamina to win by two lengths

Wild Illusion comfortably won the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

The Charlie Appleby-trained 4-1 shot, ridden by William Buick, set the pace throughout and finished well ahead of Urban Fox (3-1) in second to secure a third Group One victory for Godolphin this year.

Pre-race favourite Rhododendron wilted early and was never in contention, while Veracious (5-1) came third.

"There is no filly and trainer that deserves it more," said Buick.

"She was quicker than we first thought- today was very smooth."

The race was expected to be close but Wild Illusion never looked troubled as she continued her good form following second-place finishes in both the Oaks at Epsom and the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Trainer Appleby said Buick "rode a lovely tactical ride" as Wild Illusion claimed the second Group One victory of her career.

"She was coming in to the race as well as I've seen her all season," he said.

"I asked William to make sure she was at the front with a mile and a half left; he used her stamina.

"It's been a stellar season, no doubt about it. Let's hope we can keep the momentum going."