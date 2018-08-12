Alpha Centauri wins Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alpha Centauri has won Group One races in Ireland, England and France

The brilliant filly Alpha Centauri won her fourth straight Group One race with a comfortable victory in the Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville.

Ridden by Colm O'Donoghue for trainer Jessica Harrington, the three-year-old was taking on colts for the first time.

But there were no concerns for the 10-11 favourite as she powered clear of runner-up Recoletos.

The French victory follows wins in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Coronation Stakes and Falmouth Stakes.