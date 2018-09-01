Solario Stakes: Too Darn Hot enhances reputation with victory

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Too Darn Hot beat Arthur Kitt by four lengths in his debut over a mile

Too Darn Hot enhanced his reputation as a major contender for Flat racing's Classics in 2019 with victory in the Solario Stakes at Sandown.

The John Gosden-trained colt, ridden by Frankie Dettori, was racing for the first time over a mile.

After showing signs of greenness early in the race, he cut down Arthur Kitt - second at 6-1 - in only a few strides.

Victory led to him being halved in price to about 6-1 favouritism for next year's Qipco 2000 Guineas.

"He's Too Darn Hot, that's for sure," Dettori told ITV Racing.

"He's got plenty of options, we'll have to see how he does in the winter, but at the moment the world is his oyster."

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Too Darn Hot looked 'green' - probably a little unsure what to do in only his second race - when apparently up against it for a few strides after halfway.

But the thing is he responded well when Frankie Dettori indicated what was expected of him, and ended up defeating a previously unbeaten Royal Ascot winner by a decent margin.

Dettori said Too Darn Hot was a "work in progress". Absolutely.